May 15th and 16th, 2021

#20 Lights – Elijah Woods

#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas

#18 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

#17 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus

#16 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink

#15 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo

#14 Someone To You – Banners

#13 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

#12 Red Button – AJA

KOOL Cameo: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

#11 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#10 Willow – Taylor Swift

#9 Anyone – Justin Bieber

#8 We’re Good – Dua Lipa

#7 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max

#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia

#5 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

Future Hit: All I Know So Far – P!nk

#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa