May 15th and 16th, 2021
Featuring Pink's latest release
#20 Lights – Elijah Woods
#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#18 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
#17 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#16 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink
#15 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo
#14 Someone To You – Banners
#13 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
#12 Red Button – AJA
KOOL Cameo: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys
#11 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#10 Willow – Taylor Swift
#9 Anyone – Justin Bieber
#8 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#7 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia
#5 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
Future Hit: All I Know So Far – P!nk
#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa