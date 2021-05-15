Listen Live

May 15th and 16th, 2021

Featuring Pink's latest release

By Top 20

#20 Lights – Elijah Woods 

#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas 

#18 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran 

#17 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus 

#16 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft.  Pink 

#15 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo 

#14 Someone To You – Banners 

#13 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

#12 Red Button – AJA

KOOL Cameo: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys 

#11 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#10 Willow – Taylor Swift 

#9 Anyone – Justin Bieber

#8 We’re Good – Dua Lipa 

#7 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max 

#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia

#5 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo 

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

Future Hit: All I Know So Far – P!nk 

#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa

Related posts

May 8th and 9th, 2021

May 1st and 2nd, 2021

April 24th and 25th, 2021