May 1st and 2nd, 2021

Shawn Hook hits the countdown!

By Top 20

#20 Take Me Home – Shawn Hook 

#19 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk ft. Meghan Trainor

#18 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink

#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas

#16 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo 

#15 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran

#14 Red Button – AJA 

#13 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#12 Holy – Justin Bieber

KOOL Cameo: A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton 

#11 Someone To You – Banners 

#10 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia 

#9 We’re Good – Dua Lipa 

#8 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max 

#7 Willow – Taylor Swift

#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber 

#5 Anyone – Justin Bieber 

#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo 

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

Future Hit: Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert 

#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

