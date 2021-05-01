May 1st and 2nd, 2021
Shawn Hook hits the countdown!
#20 Take Me Home – Shawn Hook
#19 If You Love Her – Forest Blakk ft. Meghan Trainor
#18 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink
#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#16 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo
#15 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
#14 Red Button – AJA
#13 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#12 Holy – Justin Bieber
KOOL Cameo: A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton
#11 Someone To You – Banners
#10 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia
#9 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#8 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#7 Willow – Taylor Swift
#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#5 Anyone – Justin Bieber
#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
Future Hit: Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa