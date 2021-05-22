May 22nd and 23rd, 2021
A Couple Summer Songs for the Long Weekend!
#20 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#19 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink
#18 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#17 Lights – Elijah Woods
#16 All I Know So Far – Pink
#15 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo
#14 Anyone – Justin Bieber
#13 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#12 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
KOOL Cameo: Summertime – New Kids On The Block
#11 Red Button – AJA
#10 Willow – Taylor Swift
#9 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#7 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#5 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia
#4 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
#3 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
Blast: Cruel Summer – Bananarama
#2 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa