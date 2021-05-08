Listen Live

May 8th and 9th, 2021

Featuring The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus  

By Top 20

#20 Take Me Home – Shawn Hook 

#19 Lights – Elijah Woods 

#18 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink  

#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas  

#16 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo  

#15 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon  

#14 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran  

#13 Red Button – AJA

#12 Someone To You – Banners  

KOOL Cameo: Good Mother – Jann Arden  

#11 We’re Good – Dua Lipa  

#10 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia  

#9 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic 

#8 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max  

#7 Willow – Taylor Swift  

#6 Anyone – Justin Bieber  

#5 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo  

#4 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber  

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5  

Future Hit: Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus  

#2 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa  

