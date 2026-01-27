A Meteorologist Asked for “Measurements” — And the Internet Did What It Does Best

This is a reminder that specific wording matters, especially on the internet.

A meteorologist’s Facebook page took an unexpected turn into PG-13 territory over the weekend after a very innocent request went… creatively wrong.

Lacey Swope, who does the weather for News 9 in Oklahoma City, was tracking snowfall and asked viewers to help out. On Saturday, she posted a simple request on Facebook:

“Send us your measurements and locations, please.”

She meant snow.

The internet heard… something else.

Almost immediately, her page was flooded with people sending in “measurements” of their anatomy instead. Most of the replies from men hovered between “3” and “7” inches, with one person explaining it was “too cold to get an accurate measurement.” Weather-related logic was applied. Points for effort.

Women jumped in, too, because of course they did. One response read “36-24-36,” while others leaned into the chaos just as enthusiastically.

Even the people attempting to stay serious couldn’t help being funny. One woman reported that the “2 inches” she received was “a far cry from the 4 to 8” she’d been promised, which may be the most unintentionally relatable sentence of winter.

To be fair, the internet didn’t create the joke. It merely noticed the opening and sprinted through it, wearing snow boots and zero restraint.

Lesson learned: when asking the public for data, always specify snow depth.



Otherwise, you’re going to learn a lot more about people than the forecast requires. ❄️📏