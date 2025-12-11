A New Beer Is Being Brewed From Snow Scooped Right Out of Highmark Stadium

Bills fans are doing everything they can to send Highmark Stadium off in style for its final season.

Some people are scooping up commemorative mugs. Others are buying limited-edition whiskey.

And then… Some fans are ready to drink beer brewed with stadium snow. Yes, that snow. That-has-been-sat-on-by-a-thousand-frozen-fans” kind.

Bud Light and the Buffalo Bills have teamed up to honour the diehard community — especially the legendary shovelers who’ve spent years digging out seats after every blizzard.

Their tribute? A beer called “Blizzard Brew,” made using actual snow that once covered Highmark Stadium.

Wait… they’re REALLY using stadium snow?

According to Bud Light and the Bills, the snow was collected from this season’s very first snowfall. They hauled it off to an Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville, NY, melted it down, and mixed it into a limited-edition batch of beer.

From Orchard Park to Bud Light’s cans.



Introducing Blizzard Brew, made with purified snow from Highmark Stadium for one last taste of Bills Mafia tradition.@budlight | Get yours Week 18: https://t.co/ZOyOiMycBc pic.twitter.com/4J9qTobkf8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 10, 2025

They’re packaging it in custom 16-ounce cans and sending it out to participating Buffalo-area retailers. So even if you can’t make it to the final home game, you can still crack open a cold one full of… stadium memories. Let’s call it that.

Would you drink stadium-snow beer?

On one hand, it’s a fun, quirky tribute to Bills fans — and absolutely on brand for a city where snowbanks grow taller than minivans.

On the other hand… anyone in Western New York knows you’re NOT supposed to eat the snow. Ever. You don’t know where it’s been — and frankly, you probably don’t want to.

But honestly? I’d still buy it. If not for the beer, then definitely for the can.