Listen Live

Young People Are Putting Ice in Their Beer — And the Internet Is Shook 🍺🧊

Food
Published September 3, 2025
By Charlie

If a buddy asks for a pint glass at your next backyard hang, don’t assume they’re a beer snob. They might just be planning to dump a handful of ice cubes into their lager. Yep — beer on the rocks is officially a TikTok trend.

Gen Z is claiming that adding ice is “the most refreshing way to drink a beer.” And while people have always chased ice-cold beer, actual ice in beer is… divisive. One commenter summed it up: “Any chilling method is fine. Except ice cubes.”

@isabeleatsblog The chelada is super simple - just Mexican lager, lots of fresh lime juice, and a salty rim. Ice is optional. Some like it, some don’t. I do. Crisp, tangy, ice-cold, and perfect on a hot summer day! ✨What you need✨ -ice (optional) -salt, for rim -1 1/2 limes -12 oz Mexican lager The full recipe is linked in my @isabeleatsblog profie or search https://www.isabeleats.com/chelada/ #chelada #mexicanbeer #summerdrinks #beercocktail ♬ Feels This Good - Jon Mero & LÒNIS

From Michelob Ultra to Michelob Ice

Some influencers are even levelling up the trend by making iced lagers into cheladas — with lime juice, salted rims, and Tajín sprinkled on top. 🍋🌶️

And according to a recent poll, nearly 1 in 3 young adults admit they’ve iced their beer. Another 20% say they find the idea “refreshing” for both beer and wine. (Somewhere, a sommelier just fainted.)

Most of the time, people are doing this with light beers, so don’t panic about ruining a craft IPA. Honestly, melted ice can’t make a Michelob Ultra taste more watered down… that’s just its factory setting.

RELATED: Beer-Flavoured Pringles Are Here—And Yes, They Taste Like Miller Lite

Not Everyone’s Sold

One TikTok user joked that seeing ice in beer was their “final straw” on a date — fair enough. But hey, if you run out of cold cans, a freezer or chilled pint glass will still do the trick.

Until then, the debate rages on: is beer on ice genius-level refreshing… or just plain blasphemy?

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close