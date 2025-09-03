Young People Are Putting Ice in Their Beer — And the Internet Is Shook 🍺🧊

If a buddy asks for a pint glass at your next backyard hang, don’t assume they’re a beer snob. They might just be planning to dump a handful of ice cubes into their lager. Yep — beer on the rocks is officially a TikTok trend.

Gen Z is claiming that adding ice is “the most refreshing way to drink a beer.” And while people have always chased ice-cold beer, actual ice in beer is… divisive. One commenter summed it up: “Any chilling method is fine. Except ice cubes.”

♬ Feels This Good - Jon Mero & LÒNIS @isabeleatsblog The chelada is super simple - just Mexican lager, lots of fresh lime juice, and a salty rim. Ice is optional. Some like it, some don’t. I do. Crisp, tangy, ice-cold, and perfect on a hot summer day! ✨What you need✨ -ice (optional) -salt, for rim -1 1/2 limes -12 oz Mexican lager The full recipe is linked in my @isabeleatsblog profie or search https://www.isabeleats.com/chelada/ #chelada #mexicanbeer #summerdrinks #beercocktail

From Michelob Ultra to Michelob Ice

Some influencers are even levelling up the trend by making iced lagers into cheladas — with lime juice, salted rims, and Tajín sprinkled on top. 🍋🌶️

And according to a recent poll, nearly 1 in 3 young adults admit they’ve iced their beer. Another 20% say they find the idea “refreshing” for both beer and wine. (Somewhere, a sommelier just fainted.)

Most of the time, people are doing this with light beers, so don’t panic about ruining a craft IPA. Honestly, melted ice can’t make a Michelob Ultra taste more watered down… that’s just its factory setting.

Not Everyone’s Sold

One TikTok user joked that seeing ice in beer was their “final straw” on a date — fair enough. But hey, if you run out of cold cans, a freezer or chilled pint glass will still do the trick.

Until then, the debate rages on: is beer on ice genius-level refreshing… or just plain blasphemy?