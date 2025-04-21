Beer-Flavoured Pringles Are Here—And Yes, They Taste Like Miller Lite

Miller Lite and Pringles have teamed up for a snack mash-up that’s either genius or completely unhinged—beer-flavoured chips are officially a thing.

The limited-edition collab drops two new flavours that are backyard BBQ vibes in a can:

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken – Think roasted chicken, garlic, onion and a whisper of beer. Basically, Sunday dinner in chip form.



– Think roasted chicken, garlic, onion and a whisper of beer. Basically, Sunday dinner in chip form. Pringles x Miller Lite Griller Beer Brat – Smoky, salty, and bratwurst-inspired with black pepper, caramelized onion, and a subtle kick of beer-y goodness.

Yes, both flavours contain actual “beer extract” to nail that Miller Lite flavour without the buzz.

Where To Get Your Hands On Them

Starting in May, the beer-ified chips will roll out across the U.S., and Pringles has even launched a handy store locator so you can track them down like a snack-obsessed detective.

This boozy chip drop is part of Pringles' recent streak of wild flavour experiments, following hits like Everything Bagel, Philly Cheesesteak, and Carnitas Tacos.

If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping a beer while simultaneously crunching it, your moment has arrived.

Would you try these or nah? Asking for a friend with a snack drawer.