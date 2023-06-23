MILLER LITE WANTS YOU TO PUT ICE IN YOUR BEER THIS SUMMER

The summer heat has arrived! Miller Lite wants to make sure that your beer stays cold this summer, so they’re encouraging people to put ICE in their brew.

That’s a no-no for a lot of people because ice can water a beer down. Miller Lite has a solution: They’re selling “beer cube trays” online for $8.

You pour beer into the silicone tray, toss it in the freezer, and you’ll end up with 24 mini beer cubes, which are shaped like mini cans of Miller Lite.

Miller Lite's New Mini Beer Ice Cubes Fit Right Into The Can https://t.co/mru9aao8Ji — Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) June 21, 2023

These cubes are small enough to fit inside a bottle or can, which is key. If you used a standard ice tray, you’d have to drink your iced beer out of a pint glass, and your friends would probably notice AND judge you for it.

Check them out at MillerLite.com. The trays sold out almost immediately, but Miller says there’s more on the way…