11 Misheard Song Lyrics That Are So Wrong… They’re Perfect

We’ve all been there ... singing our hearts out to a song, only to find out years later we’ve been completely butchering the lyrics.

This week’s All Request Listener Lunch theme was all about songs with the most misheard lyrics, and our listeners didn’t disappoint.

From “Jason Waterfalls” to “two chicken to paralyze,” these tracks prove that once you hear the wrong version, it’s hard to un-hear it.

Here are 11 of the best songs with lyrics we’ve all hilariously gotten wrong:

FUN FACT

Did you know that there's a word for a misheard lyric? It's called a mondegreen.

1. TLC – Waterfalls

Misheard: “Don’t go, Jason Waterfalls”

“Don’t go, Jason Waterfalls” Actual: “Don’t go chasing waterfalls”

For years, people have been desperately wondering who Jason Waterfalls is and why TLC is warning us about him.

Of course, it’s actually “chasing waterfalls,” but the mistaken lyric has become one of the most legendary misheard lines in pop culture.

2. Stevie Nicks – Edge of 17

Misheard: “Just like the one winged dove”

“Just like the one winged dove” Actual: “Just like the white winged dove”

It turns out Stevie wasn’t talking about a poor, unbalanced bird. She was describing a graceful white dove.

Still, “one winged dove” almost feels fitting for Stevie’s mystical vibe.

3. Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise

Misheard: “Two chicken to paralyze”

“Two chicken to paralyze” Actual: “Two tickets to paradise”

This one is so delightfully ridiculous, it almost deserves to be a parody song.

Forget paradise ... apparently Eddie was just worried about some very frightened poultry.

4. Elton John – Tiny Dancer

Misheard: “Hold me closer, Tony Danza”

“Hold me closer, Tony Danza” Actual: “Hold me closer, tiny dancer”

This might be the most famous misheard lyric of all time. And honestly? We’d absolutely listen to Elton John sing a ballad about hugging Tony Danza.

5. Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Misheard: “Sweet dreams are made of cheese”

“Sweet dreams are made of cheese” Actual: “Sweet dreams are made of this”

Cheese lovers everywhere, rejoice!

While Annie Lennox definitely wasn’t singing about cheddar, this dairy-fueled version has become a fan favourite meme.

6. Eiffel 65 – Blue

Misheard: “I’d die if I was green”

“I’d die if I was green” Actual: “Da ba dee da ba di”

If you spent the late ’90s arguing whether they were singing “green” or “blue,” you’re not alone.

Turns out it’s neither ... it’s just a string of made-up words.

Mystery solved.

7. Kelly Clarkson – Miss Independent

Misheard: “What happened to my cinnamon bun?”

“What happened to my cinnamon bun?” Actual: “What happened to Miss Independent?”

Sorry, Kelly isn’t mourning lost pastries. But now we kind of want a cinnamon bun every time we hear this song.

8. Bon Jovi – Livin’ on a Prayer

Misheard: “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not”

“It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not” Actual: “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not”

This one might be the most unintentionally funny misheard lyric ever.

Bon Jovi isn’t getting quite that personal, but admit it ... you’ll never hear it the same way again.

9. Aerosmith – Crazy

Misheard: “I feel like I’ve come unglued”

“I feel like I’ve come unglued” Actual: “I feel like the colour blue”

We’re not sure which version is more emotional, but Aerosmith was definitely going for “blue,” not “unglued.”

Still, both sound like valid ways to be a little “crazy.”

10. Rihanna – Don’t Stop the Music

Misheard: “Hazel’s got the music”

“Hazel’s got the music” Actual: “Please don’t stop the music”

Who is Hazel, and why does she have the music? Nobody knows.

But one thing’s for sure—this misheard lyric is a funny one. Admittedly it takes a minutes to hear it ... you almost have to be passively listening to hear it. But once you hear it once, it'll stick with you.

11. The All-American Rejects – Gives You Hell

Misheard: “When you see my face, Oprah gives you hell”

“When you see my face, Oprah gives you hell” Actual: “When you see my face, hope it gives you hell”

Poor Oprah. She never asked to be part of this angry breakup anthem, but now she’s forever tied to one of the funniest lyric mix-ups ever.