More Parents Are Hoping for Baby Girls Instead of Boys… And Moms of Boys Might Have Something to Say About This! 👶💕

Remember when everyone used to say they wanted a boy to carry on the family name?

Well, apparently, times are changing!

A survey of nearly 45,000 people across 44 countries found that 19% of women would prefer to have a daughter, compared to just 12% who would rather have a son.

Now, most people said they didn't care either way, as long as the baby was healthy.

But researchers have noticed a preference for girls in some adoption studies, too. So why are some parents leaning towards daughters?

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One theory is that daughters are often seen as the ones who keep families connected as everyone gets older.

And some suggest concerns about raising boys in today's world, including conversations around masculinity and behaviour, could be playing a role.

But experts say there's no clear evidence of a major shift everywhere. Now, as a mom of TWO boys, I have some thoughts!

Sure, having a daughter might mean shopping trips, matching outfits and someone who actually wants to hear about your day.

But having boys means spending 18 years asking:

"What's that smell?"

"Why is there a sock in the kitchen?"

"Have you showered?"

And my personal favourite… "WHY IS EVERYTHING WET?!"

And let's be real, raising boys is basically living in a frat house where you're the only one who knows how to replace the toilet paper!

But I wouldn't trade my boys for anything… although I wouldn't mind trading some of their laundry for a daughter who knows where the hamper is!