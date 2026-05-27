Things You Should Never Buy at a Garage Sale Unless You Enjoy Chaos

Garage sale season is officially here. The weather gets warmer, people start “decluttering,” and suddenly every driveway in the neighbourhood looks like a rejected episode of Hoarders.

And while garage sales can be goldmines for cheap finds, experts say there are a few things you should absolutely avoid buying second-hand… unless you enjoy danger, mystery bacteria, or emotional damage.

Here are some of the biggest no-go items:

Car Seats

Car seats expire, and most people have no clue how old theirs actually is. Buying one from a garage sale is basically playing roulette with your child’s safety.

Mattresses

Two words: bed bugs.

That’s it. That’s the explanation.

Used Makeup

Nothing says “living dangerously” like mystery mascara from a folding table beside someone’s old waffle maker.

RELATED: Things That Were “Good” Until People Ruined Them!

Laptops

Listen… you do not want to discover someone else’s browser history by accident. Some things cannot be unseen.

Running Shoes

Used running shoes are already molded to someone else’s feet and probably have more kilometres on them than a 2009 Honda Civic.

Cribs

Safety standards change constantly, and older cribs may not even be legal anymore. Tiny humans deserve better than “seems sturdy enough.”

Used Video Games

Buying retro games from a proper shop? Fine. Buying one from a random garage sale and hoping it works? That’s faith-based gaming.

Bike Helmets

Even if a helmet looks okay, you don’t know if it survived a wipeout in 2017 and is now one pothole away from exploding into dust.

Vitamins

Buying mystery vitamins from a stranger’s garage feels like the opening scene of a true crime documentary.

Garage sales are still great for books, décor, kitchen stuff, and random nostalgic treasures you forgot existed. But maybe leave the used cosmetics, expired safety equipment, and haunted laptops behind.