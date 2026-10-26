NEW DOCS ON THE BLOCK THIS WEEK! MUST SEE

If you're looking for something new to watch this week, Netflix has two documentaries arriving that will hit very different emotional notes.

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The One About Matthew Perry – Tuesday

A new documentary about beloved Friends star Matthew Perry begins streaming on Tuesday.

The One About Matthew Perry will look back at Perry's rise to Hollywood fame, his enormous success playing Chandler Bing, his well-documented struggles with addiction and his tragic death in 2023 at the age of 54.

The story will be told through some of the people who knew Perry best, including his closest friends.

For Friends fans, expect this one to be emotional, but also a celebration of the actor and comedian who created one of television's most memorable characters.

SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of – Friday

Then on Friday, Netflix celebrates one of Canada's greatest comedy exports.

SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of reunites members of the legendary cast to look back at the wonderfully weird Canadian sketch comedy series that helped launch some massive careers.

SCTV gave us performers including John Candy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Rick Moranis, Joe Flaherty and Dave Thomas, and became one of the most influential comedy shows of its era.

The documentary looks back at how a scrappy Canadian television show managed to make comedy history and influence generations of performers who followed.

So your Netflix schedule this week is basically:

Tuesday: cry over Chandler Bing.

Friday: remember why Canadians are so ridiculously good at comedy.