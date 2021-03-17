Niagara Falls Goes Green For St. Patrick’s Day!

Officials in Niagara Falls say The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in green for 15-minutes at the top each hour, beginning at 8:00 pm celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

This is not only to celebrate what is possibly the most popular day on both sides each spring, but it is also a great way to remind us about the importance of conservation.

The illumination is carried out each year on March 17th as part of Tourism Ireland’s “Global Greening” initiative which sees hundreds of iconic landmarks from around the world lit in green to mark the occasion.