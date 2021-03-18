Listen Live

No Screaming On California Roller Coasters

Thrill-seekers will also be masked!

By Kool Travel

For the first time in almost a year, Southern California theme parks are set to reopen next month, but thrill-seekers will have to keep their excitement to themselves!

 

The California Attractions and Parks Association says it will encourage riders to remain silent while on their rides to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

 

Reopening guidelines also limit visitors in the parks and will ban singing or shouting to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Under the plan, groups would be limited to a maximum of 10 people from no more than three households. Indoor dining would be banned.

