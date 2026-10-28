Noah Wyle Named People's Sexiest Man Alive-2026

Noah Wyle has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, adding another title to what has become a pretty incredible career resurgence for the 55-year-old actor.

Wyle is currently starring as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in The Pitt, but millions of viewers first fell for him decades ago when he played Dr. John Carter on ER.

And Wyle admits he wasn't exactly expecting the Sexiest Man Alive phone call.

“I thought that sounded like a prank,” he told People, adding that he never imagined the honour would be bestowed on him.

His wife of 12 years, Sara, apparently had an easier time believing it.

Wyle says she helped convince him that yes, he really is sexy enough for the title.

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From ER Heartthrob to The Pitt

Wyle became a household name playing John Carter on ER, earning five Emmy nominations during his run on the hugely popular medical drama.

But despite all those nominations, he never won for the role. That finally changed with The Pitt.

Wyle won the Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy in 2025 for his performance as Dr. Robby and followed it up by winning the award again this year.

The hit HBO Max medical drama will return for its third season in January.

Wyle is also a dad of three. He shares son Owen, 23, and daughter Auden, 21, with his first wife, Tracy Warbin, and has an 11-year-old daughter, Frances, with Sara.

And there's one former co-star who may have something to say about Wyle's latest honour.

His ER co-star George Clooney has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive twice himself.

So after all these years, Dr. Carter finally gets to walk into County General and tell Dr. Ross:

“Move over, George. It's my turn.”

And somewhere, every woman who had a crush on Dr. Carter in 1995 is thinking:

“Took you long enough, People.”