Jonathan Bailey Crowned People’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive 💁‍♂️🔥

“Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey just scored a new title — and this one doesn’t require acting, singing, or surviving a Jurassic dinosaur chase. PEOPLE magazine has officially named him 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive!

The reveal happened on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Bailey accepted the honour like the true charming prince he is, taking over the crown from 2024’s winner, John Krasinski.

Bailey has been swoon-worthy for a while now:

✨ He stole hearts as Prince Fiyero in Wicked (Part 2 hits theatres Nov. 21)

🔥 He turned viewers into puddles as Lord Anthony in Bridgerton

🏆 He earned an Emmy nomination for Fellow Travellers

🦖 And yes, he even survived dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth

Bailey called the title an “honour of a lifetime,” which is fair, considering he’s now in the same club as icons like Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, David Beckham, Paul Rudd, Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney.

The very first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson back in 1985… and the world clearly hasn’t stopped thirsting since.

Jonathan Bailey’s cover story hits newsstands Friday — prepare to see it everywhere

