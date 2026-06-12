Dolly Parton Is Finally Selling a Real "Cup of Ambition"

For decades, Dolly Parton fans have been singing about pouring themselves a "cup of ambition" while dragging themselves to work. Now, thanks to Dolly, that's no longer just a lyric.

The country music legend has announced a brand-new coffee line called Cup of Ambition, inspired by her iconic hit 9 to 5.

Dolly has partnered with Community Coffee to create the new brand, which will feature light, medium and dark roast options for coffee lovers who need a little extra motivation to face the day.

The first place fans can get their hands on a Cup of Ambition will be at Dolly Parton's Tennessean Travel Stop, opening June 24 in Cornersville, Tennessee. Fittingly, the coffee shop inside the travel centre is also called Cup of Ambition.

The launch was announced on Dolly's social media, where she described the coffee as being inspired by her beloved anthem about working hard and chasing your dreams.

There's no word yet on when Canadians will be able to pick up a bag at their local grocery store, but the company says wider availability is coming soon. If it's anything like Dolly's popular baking mixes and food products, chances are you'll eventually see it on store shelves.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Hits Pause on Vegas… Because Even Legends Need a Tune-Up 💔🎤

And honestly, if anyone deserves to sell coffee, it's Dolly Parton. She's been getting us through Monday mornings since 1980.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to tumble outta bed, stumble to the kitchen, and wonder if Dolly's coffee can fix everything that's wrong with my life.