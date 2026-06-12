Taylor Swift Makes Songwriters Hall of Fame History

Taylor Swift has added another remarkable achievement to her already record-breaking career.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter became the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New York on Thursday night.

Accepting the honour, Swift reflected on how songwriting has always come naturally to her.

"It was instinctual. No one taught me how to do it," she told the crowd, joking that her raspy voice was the result of cheering during the evening's performances and the previous night's basketball action.

Swift also became emotional while thanking her family for supporting her dream from the very beginning. She spoke about her parents' decision to leave Pennsylvania and relocate to Nashville when she was just a young teenager pursuing a career in country music.

"I will never be able to express my gratitude," she said, fighting back tears as she acknowledged the sacrifices they made to help launch her career.

The global superstar also shared some advice for aspiring songwriters.

"You really have to prioritize what you love, down to your very core. Because you'll need that.”

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg surprised the audience by introducing Swift, speaking about the lasting impact of great songs before turning his attention to the singer.

"There is something undeniable about how songs imprint on our souls," Spielberg said. "Somehow Taylor knows us all too well.”

Rising Gen Z artist Sombr paid tribute to Swift by performing "Cardigan" and "Dear John" before she took the stage.

Swift's induction recognizes a songwriting catalogue that includes hits such as "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "All Too Well," "Anti-Hero," and countless others that have helped define modern pop music.

While Swift is now the youngest woman ever inducted into the Hall of Fame, the youngest songwriter ever to receive the honour remains Stevie Wonder, who launched his recording career at just 13 years old.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Just Hit Another Record-Breaking Milestone

Other 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Swift joined an impressive class of songwriters and music creators, including:



• Alanis Morissette

"You Oughta Know"

"Ironic"

"Hand in My Pocket"

"Uninvited"



• Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

"Detroit Rock City"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"



• Kenny Loggins

"Footloose"

"Danger Zone"

"This Is It"



• Christopher 'Tricky' Stewart

"Umbrella" (Rihanna)

"Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" (Beyoncé)

"Baby" (Justin Bieber)



The evening celebrated some of music's most influential songwriters, but it was Swift's historic milestone that generated much of the buzz, further cementing her place among the most impactful songwriters of her generation.