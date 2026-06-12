Madonna Has a Message for Concert-Goers: Put the Phone Down

If you've ever paid hundreds of dollars for concert tickets only to spend the entire show watching it through your phone screen, Madonna would like a word.

The Queen of Pop is urging fans to stop recording every second of live performances and start experiencing them the old-fashioned way... by actually looking at the stage.

Madonna shared her thoughts during the premiere of Confessions II: The Film at New York City's Beacon Theatre on June 8. Guests weren't allowed to bring their phones into the event and had to lock them away in special pouches before entering.

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During a Q&A session following the screening, Madonna explained that people have become so focused on capturing moments that they're forgetting to actually live them.

"I came to this earth to be a doer, not a watcher," she said.

The singer recalled her recent appearance with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella music festival, saying it was strange looking out at a sea of glowing screens instead of actual faces.

When asked what message she'd like audiences to take away, Madonna didn't mince words.

"Put your phones down and connect."

Confessions II: The Film debuted online the same day as the premiere, while her upcoming album, Confessions II, arrives July 3.

Madonna also teased some surprise performances in the near future. Her next confirmed appearance is at the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on July 19.