John Krasinski Crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024

It’s official: John Krasinski has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. The actor, writer, and director was announced as this year’s top pick during a special reveal on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. Cue the collective cheers (and maybe some envious side-eye) from fans worldwide.

From Paper Sales To Hollywood's Elite

Krasinski’s rise to becoming the world’s “sexiest” isn’t just a surprise twist worthy of The Office. After charming audiences as the lovable Jim Halpert, he levelled up, showcasing his talent behind and in front of the camera. His work on the A Quiet Place franchise cemented his status as a creative powerhouse, while his action-packed role in Jack Ryan proved he’s just as at home saving the world as he is delivering perfect comedic timing.

Following in Big Footsteps

Taking over from last year’s sexiest man, the legendary Patrick Dempsey, Krasinski joins a prestigious club of past recipients that reads like a who’s-who of Hollywood royalty.

People magazine has been selecting its Sexiest Man Alive for 40 years, with Mel Gibson kicking off the tradition in 1985. Since then, icons like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Paul Rudd, and Pierce Brosnan have all claimed the title.

Why Krasinski?

Beyond his Hollywood credentials, Krasinski’s affable persona and relatable charm have endeared him to fans globally. Whether he’s cracking jokes or crafting suspenseful scenes, he embodies the combination of talent, charisma, and down-to-earth appeal that makes him a standout choice for 2024’s Sexiest Man Alive.

So, what do you think? Does Krasinski’s new title make your list of The Office’s top plot twists? Let the debates begin!