After almost 30 years of keeping the beat for one of the biggest grunge bands of all time, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is officially packing up his drum kit and saying his goodbyes.

In a heartfelt (but also kinda vague) social media post, the 62-year-old wrote:

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam.”

Translation: He’s out. And we're not emotionally prepared.

Cameron first joined the band in 1998 — not exactly the grunge ground zero, but still early enough that most of us didn’t notice he wasn’t on Ten. Before that, he drummed for Soundgarden, so the man knows a thing or two about iconic '90s angst.

He gave a warm shout-out to bandmates Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone, saying the experience was filled with “friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.”

(Same vibes as a Grade 8 yearbook quote but way cooler.)

What didn’t he share? Why he’s leaving — or what’s next. Is he opening a drum-themed café? Writing a memoir? Touring with his lawn mower? TBD.

The band hasn’t named a replacement yet either, so fans are left with one big question: Who’s going to fill those giant, sweaty Vans shoes behind the kit?

Whatever the reason, we salute you, Matt. Thanks for nearly three decades of flawless fills, iconic beats, and helping Pearl Jam sound like... well, Pearl Jam. Time to put your feet up and maybe treat yourself to a long, uninterrupted Canadian cottage weekend. You’ve earned it. 🥁🇨🇦