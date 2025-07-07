Shark Week 2025 Is Here… and Yes, There's Underwater Ballroom Dancing Involved

Get ready to clear your calendar and clutch your pool noodle—Shark Week 2025 is circling back, and this year it’s got fins, flair, and a whole lotta fancy footwork (underwater, obviously).

Kicking off Sunday, July 20 at 8 PM ET/PT, Discovery Channel’s iconic summer staple returns for its 37th glorious year of deep-sea drama, toothy close-ups, and questionable decisions made by people who willingly swim with apex predators for fun.

Meanwhile, over at National Geographic, Sharkfest swims alongside from July 20 to 26, giving you a full week of dorsal-fin delight. And this year? They’re bringing in backup in the form of nostalgia. That’s right, it's also the 50th anniversary of Jaws. So basically, the sharks are having their Beyoncé moment.

But Wait… There’s Dancing Now?

Yes, and not the metaphorical kind.

“Dancing With Sharks” (working title) is this year’s splashy new special, hosted by none other than Emmy®-winner and dad-joke legend Tom Bergeron. Think Dancing With the Stars, but the partners have gills and can smell blood from a kilometre away.

Expect underwater choreography with names like:

The Hammerhead Hoedown

The Tiger Trot

And maybe something we’ll call the Great White Waltz of Regret

Professional divers will literally dance with sharks in hopes of dazzling the judges and claiming the title of Shark Week’s first-ever underwater dance champion. Because apparently, we’ve reached the stage of human evolution where tangoing with a tiger shark is considered "entertainment."