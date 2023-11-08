Listen Live

Patrick Dempsey named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Finally

By Dirt/Divas

People magazine has named actor Patrick Dempsey this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. FINALLY!

80s kid first fell in love with Patrick in 1987 when he starred in “Can’t Buy Me Love” streaming now on Disney+….

  • Cindy Mancini: Just going out with me is not gonna make you popular.
  • Ronald Miller: Well I have a thousand dollars that says it will.

The Sexiest Man Alive Reveal happens during ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Tuesday night!

Dempsey then joked that his family found it funny when they found out about his new title saying, “They laughed, quite hard. They’re like, ‘No, seriously, who is it?’”

Dempsey is best known for playing Dr. Derek Shepherd on the long-running ABC drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He stars as Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming “Ferrari” biopic, out in December.

Dempsey takes on the title from Chris Evans, who was crowned the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

Chris Evens Named Sexiest Man Alive By People Magazine

Related posts

Nintendo Is Developing the ‘Legend of Zelda’ Video Game into a Live-Action Film

Nelly Furtado Will Host the 2024 Juno Awards!

Elf Returns to Theatres To Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary…