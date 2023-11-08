Patrick Dempsey named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

People magazine has named actor Patrick Dempsey this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. FINALLY!

80s kid first fell in love with Patrick in 1987 when he starred in “Can’t Buy Me Love” streaming now on Disney+….

Cindy Mancini: Just going out with me is not gonna make you popular.

Ronald Miller: Well I have a thousand dollars that says it will.

The Sexiest Man Alive Reveal happens during ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Tuesday night!

Dempsey then joked that his family found it funny when they found out about his new title saying, “They laughed, quite hard. They’re like, ‘No, seriously, who is it?’”

Dempsey is best known for playing Dr. Derek Shepherd on the long-running ABC drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He stars as Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming “Ferrari” biopic, out in December.

Dempsey takes on the title from Chris Evans, who was crowned the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.