Single People, Your Odds of Meeting "The One" Are Apparently 1 in 562! 💘😂

If you're single and wondering why you haven't met the love of your life yet, apparently, MATH IS NOT ON YOUR SIDE!

An older study that's making the rounds again claims your odds of randomly meeting "The One" on any given day are just 1 in 562!

A mathematician in England came up with the estimate by looking at all the things people want in a partner, along with their dating deal-breakers.

Now, this wasn't exactly a scientific crystal ball, so take those numbers with a grain of salt!

But researchers also suggested a few ways to improve your chances of meeting someone.

RELATED: IN LOVE WITH A COWORKER?

Here are seven ways to increase your odds, according to the study:

1. Online dating: 17% boost. Because, swiping through 400 men holding fish is still your best option!



2. Meeting people through work: 16%. Nothing says romance like falling in love with someone who also hates your boss!



3. Talking to people at the gym: 15%. Great, now I have to exercise AND flirt while sweating!



4. Joining a hobby or group: 11%. So apparently, I need to take up pickleball to find a husband!



5. Meeting someone at a bar: 9%. Which explains a lot about my dating history!



6. Meeting friends of friends: 4%. Because, your friends have been hiding all the decent single people!



7. Letting family set you up: Just 1%. Which makes sense, because Aunt Linda's idea of a great catch is a guy who has a job and hasn't been arrested recently!



Of course, these percentages are estimates from that study, not guaranteed improvements in your actual dating odds. But here's my problem with this whole thing…

At this age, I'm not even looking for Prince Charming anymore.

I'm looking for a man who knows how to communicate, doesn't have a podcast, owns a fitted sheet and doesn't refer to his ex as "crazy."

And if he can assemble IKEA furniture without having a complete emotional breakdown, I'LL MARRY HIM TOMORROW!