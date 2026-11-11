P!nk Is Taking Over Las Vegas… And You Know She's Not Just Going to Stand There and Sing! 🎤💗

Get ready, P!nk fans! P!nk has announced her FIRST-EVER Las Vegas residency at the Sphere in 2027!

And she's making history as the first solo female pop artist to headline the massive venue!

She'll perform nine shows between September 29th and October 30th, using the Sphere's giant wraparound screens and incredible sound system.

And if you've ever seen P!nk perform live, you know this woman doesn't just sing. She flies through the air, hangs upside down, and does acrobatics that would put most of us in traction!

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Can you imagine P!nk flying around inside the Sphere?!

Meanwhile, I pulled a muscle reaching into the back seat of my car yesterday!

The residency also celebrates the 25th anniversary of her album Missundaztood, which gave us hits like Get the Party Started, Just Like a Pill and Don't Let Me Get Me.

Tickets go on presale November 18th, with the general public sale on November 20th. Fans can register for presale access at pinkspage.com.