Pink Says “Not Today” to Separation Rumours

Pink is shutting down the rumour mill with the speed of someone who has absolutely had enough.

After reports surfaced claiming she had separated from husband Carey Hart for a second time, the pop star hopped onto Instagram to deliver a very direct message: it’s not true.

The original report, published by People and later picked up by Us Weekly, cited an unnamed source and suggested the couple had quietly split after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Pink, however, seemed just as surprised as the rest of us.

In her video, she sarcastically thanked the publications for informing her that she was apparently separated. She joked that maybe someone should also let her two kids know, since they seemed to have missed the memo, too.

She didn’t stop there. Pink pointed out there are plenty of actual news stories floating around right now, from the Epstein files to the 2026 Olympics results, not to mention her own nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In other words, can we maybe focus?

To their credit, People later updated the article to include her Instagram denial. Pink’s reps declined further comment, and Hart’s team did not respond.

For context, Pink and Hart married in 2006, briefly separated in 2008, and reunited not long after. They now share two kids and, based on Pink’s very public eye roll, are very much still together.

Moral of the story: before you panic over a headline, maybe wait for the woman with the microphone to weigh in.