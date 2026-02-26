The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just dropped its 2026 nominee list

This year’s potential inductees include big names like Pink, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Shakira, Luther Vandross, Mariah Carey, Phil Collins and Iron Maiden. It’s a mix that jumps from power ballads to head-banging to R&B slow jams without even pretending to follow one lane.

The full list of 17 performer nominees also features Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, New Edition, Sade and the Wu-Tang Clan. In other words, it’s less of a genre and more of a musical potluck.

A few familiar faces are back for another shot after missing the cut last year, including Billy Idol and Joy Division/New Order. Meanwhile, The Black Crowes and Oasis are both nominated again, proving that sibling rivalry and rock music continue to go hand in hand.

Ten of the nominees are first-timers on the ballot, including Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira and Luther Vandross.

Not bad for a group that has collectively soundtracked road trips, breakups, gym playlists and at least one questionable karaoke night.

The Rock Hall says the list reflects how rock has expanded over time, pulling in sounds from rap, pop, R&B, metal and beyond. Translation: “rock” now means pretty much any artist who has ever made a cultural dent and a great chorus.

The 2026 inductees will be announced in April. Until then, fans can debate, argue and passionately defend their favourites online… which is basically a Hall of Fame tradition of its own. 🎸