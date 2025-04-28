Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and More Are Heading Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

First-time nominees Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Bad Company are officially being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining pop icon Cyndi Lauper, hip-hop trailblazers OutKast, indie rock heroes the White Stripes, and grunge legends Soundgarden.

Salt-N-Pepa, the groundbreaking female rap duo, will also be honoured with the Musical Influence Award, a nod to their massive impact after becoming the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Set to Honour Foreigner at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

This year’s class is stacked with genre-bending greatness. Soundgarden, led by the late Chris Cornell, are getting in on their third nomination, joining fellow grunge giants Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Bad Company — known for hits like “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Can’t Get Enough” — are finally getting their moment after dominating classic rock radio for decades.

Of course, we can't talk rock history without mentioning Chubby Checker, whose dance craze anthems "The Twist" and "Let’s Twist Again" basically invented the party playlist. Then there's Cyndi Lauper, who not only gave us ‘80s anthems like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time,” but also snagged a Tony Award for the musical Kinky Boots.

Hip-hop gets its due too, with OutKast — aka André 3000 and Big Boi — bringing their six Grammy wins and boundary-pushing style into the Hall. And the White Stripes, with Jack and Meg White, are ready to make some noise with their early 2000s indie classics like “Seven Nation Army.”

To be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this fall.

As for the snubs? Mariah Carey, Oasis, Billy Idol, Phish, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, and the Black Crowes didn’t make the cut this time around.