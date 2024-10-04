Kelly Clarkson Set to Honour Foreigner at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Pop superstar Kelly Clarkson is about to rock the stage once again, but this time with a twist. The former American Idol winner will be helping to induct legendary band Foreigner at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Clarkson’s Big Announcement

Clarkson shared the exciting news on her talk show, saying, “This is pretty cool. In two weeks, I’m gonna be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, because I get to help honour the legendary band Foreigner, which I am so stoked about!” The singer was visibly thrilled, adding, “It’s gonna be so good. I am so honoured. I hope I don’t mess up.”

The Rock Hall also confirmed her involvement on Instagram, stating that Clarkson would be performing to celebrate the wild career of Foreigner, one of the most iconic bands in rock history.

What Will She Perform?

Though it’s still under wraps which Foreigner song Clarkson will perform, she’s no stranger to the band’s music. Back in 2016, she gave a heartfelt rendition of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” dedicated to the victims of the Orlando nightclub tragedy. It wouldn’t be surprising if she brought that emotional power back to the stage for this special honour.

Following in Famous Footsteps

Interestingly, Clarkson isn’t the first American Idol alum to take the Rock Hall stage. Last year, Carrie Underwood performed during a tribute to George Michael, proving that Idol winners can hold their own amongst rock legends.

With Clarkson’s powerhouse vocals and Foreigner’s timeless hits, this year’s ceremony is sure to be a standout moment. Keep your eyes on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—this is one performance you won’t want to miss!