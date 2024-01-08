Kelly Clarkson would not consider marriage again until this happens: ‘For my kids’

Despite saying “I do” to her now ex-husband back in 2013, Kelly Clarkson recently admitted, that walking down the aisle was never something she wanted.

“No. I never wanted to get married the first time,” she told People in a recent interview. Sharing that her ex Brandon Blackstock “had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I’ve never been that person.”

Kelly, who filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, further maintained that she isn’t one to push for marriage after witnessing several broken relationships throughout her life.

“Because I’ve been through a couple of divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen,” she continued. Adding, “For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years before they called it quits. Since then Kelly hasn’t been interested in setting her sights on someone new or finding her soulmate anytime soon.

“Dating sucks. It’s so awkward,” she said, adding, “I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how good at that I am,” making her stance on the matter quite clear.

That being said, something Kelly has learned from her past relationships, is knowing what she wants in a potential future partner.

“I told a friend [that my future partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me.” She continued, “It’s far more romantic to say, ‘I want you, but I don’t need anything.’ I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time.”