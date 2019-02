9am-2 pm

Please come share your growing knowledge or come to learn some new growing tips. There will be seeds to swap, seeds to purchase, knowledge to be taken in!

Children’s activities, short discussions, soup to taste and purchase and baked goods to taste and purchase! Something for everyone!

Vendors include: Moondance Organic Gardens, Marric Gardens, Bradford Greenhouse, Tower Gardens, Mary Luckys Photography, Aware Essa, Essa Seedy Library, NVCA and more!