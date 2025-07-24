The Ultimate Pool Party Playlist: 11 Songs That Bring the Heat 💦☀️

Whether you’re lounging on a floaty with a drink in hand or splashing around with friends, every great pool party needs a killer soundtrack. This week’s All Request Listener Lunch was all about bringing those summer vibes.

We’re diving headfirst into the tunes that made a splash on this week’s theme: Pool Party Soundtrack.

From feel-good throwbacks to sunshine-soaked anthems, these songs are guaranteed to keep the party going ‘til your fingers get pruney.

1. “Kokomo” – The Beach Boys

There’s no song more synonymous with island vibes than “Kokomo.” It’s smooth, tropical, and paints a picture of dreamy beach destinations—Aruba, Jamaica, Bermuda… you know the rest.

Whether you’re poolside or just pretending you’re in the Keys, this classic brings the escapism and chill energy your party needs to start off right.

2. “Welcome to My House” – Flo Rida

This one’s got “host energy” written all over it. Flo Rida’s inviting anthem feels like the official soundtrack for welcoming people into your backyard oasis.

It’s got bounce, swagger, and a beat that demands movement. Play this while someone’s flipping burgers or walking in with a cooler full of pops.

3. “Cake by the Ocean” – DNCE

Sugary, funky, and just a little bit chaotic, “Cake by the Ocean” is the kind of song that makes you want to dance in the shallow end with your sunglasses on sideways.

With a beat that refuses to sit still, this track is pure poolside pop—play it loud and prepare for spontaneous dance battles.

4. “Summertime” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Is it even summer without this song? “Summertime” has that relaxed, windows-down, BBQ-on-the-grill vibe that feels like the season itself.

It’s a slow burn with major nostalgia and a groove that never quits. Perfect for when the sun is high, the drinks are cold, and nobody’s checking their phones.

5. “Too Deep” – Sum 41

Let’s get loud. “Too Deep” brings the pop-punk energy for those who like their pool parties with a little extra edge. It’s fast, fun, and feels like it belongs in every teen summer movie ever made.

Whether you’re diving in or just air-guitaring from the sidelines, this one amps up the energy.

6. “Stacy’s Mom” – Fountains of Wayne

Equal parts catchy and cheeky, “Stacy’s Mom” is the song everyone will belt out—whether they admit to liking it or not. With its unforgettable chorus and pop-rock charm, it’s a crowd-pleaser that brings instant smiles and maybe a few exaggerated winks.

The kind of fun chaos that makes pool parties memorable.

7. “Soak Up The Sun” – Sheryl Crow

“I'm gonna soak up the sun…”—Sheryl said it best. This breezy tune captures the essence of doing absolutely nothing and feeling great about it.

It’s for those who prefer tanning to swimming, lounging to laps, and who want a soundtrack as chill as their vibes.

8. “Hot in Herre” – Nelly

Once the party heats up (and the sun starts melting the ice in your cooler), it’s time to crank Nelly. “Hot in Herre” is a hip-hop classic with a beat that brings people out of the pool and onto the patio.

It’s cheeky, danceable, and always a hit—especially when the heat hits its peak.

9. “We R Who We R” – Kesha

Kesha knows how to throw a party, and this anthem is all about being unapologetically yourself. It’s bold, fun, and full of glittery confidence.

Whether you’re rocking a flamingo float or perfecting your cannonball, this song brings out your inner party animal.

10. “Shoop” – Salt-N-Pepa

Time for some throwback flair. “Shoop” oozes cool and sass, making it a perfect pick for when the party needs a mid-day groove reset.

It’s got that retro hip-hop swing that everyone from Gen Z to Gen X can vibe with. Bonus points if someone nails the rap verse.

11. “California Gurls” – Katy Perry

Close your eyes and you’re on Venice Beach. “California Gurls” is pure sunshine pop, and it basically is summer in song form.

With its candy-coated production and dreamy beach imagery, it’s the perfect anthem for splashing, sunbathing, and soaking up those good vibes.

Turn Up the Fun All Week Long

The All Request Listener Lunch is where you pick the playlist. Every weekday from 12–1 p.m., we serve up an hour of listener-selected tunes—and every Wednesday, there’s a new theme! Tune in, turn it up, and send us your requests. Your song might just be the next poolside hit.