Q-tips Just Launched a Six-Foot Cotton Swab… Because Apparently We Needed That

If you’ve ever looked at a regular Q-tip and thought, “Cute… but what if it were roughly the size of my teenager?” your moment has arrived.

Q-tips have unleashed Quge-tips — giant cotton swabs that stretch to an absolutely unhinged six feet long. Yes. Six. Feet.

Imagine a Q-tip so large it could dust the ceiling fan, poke your husband awake, and fish that mystery thing out from behind the washer — all without you leaving the comfort of your slippers.

The brand says these mega-swabs come with extra-large cotton tips and a reinforced stick, all while keeping that classic, soft Q-tips vibe we’ve trusted since forever.



They’re limited edition and going for $35 at qugetips.com until they sell out, so if you want one, move faster than your aunt at a Boxing Day sale.

Q-tips themselves have been around since 1923, originally dreamed up by Leo Gerstenzang for baby care and household use.

Back in the 1920s, they were called “Baby Gays,” which feels… bold. The name eventually became Q-tips, with the “Q” standing for quality, something the company still prides itself on — even when the product now resembles a medieval weapon for moms.

Will anyone actually use a six-foot cotton swab? Who knows. Will we all secretly want one just to see what chaos we could create? Obviously.