“Ghost Poops” The Latest Funny on TikTok!

It’s been on Urban Dictionary for a decade, so it’s not a brand-new term. But most people had never heard of it. So what does it mean?

It has nothing to do with the supernatural or spirits haunting your house leaving something behind in the bathroom.

It’s one of two things, or sometimes both. It’s when you use the bathroom, then look in the bowl and there’s nothing there because it sunk to the bottom and vanished.

And/or, it’s when you know you produced a solid product. But magically, there’s nothing on the toilet paper when you wipe.

People online think it’s funny, but also want to know the health implications of a stinker that sinks so fast. And good news: A ghost poop probably ISN’T something you need to worry about.

Sinking usually means you ate plenty of fibre. And not needing to wipe much just means it was, “very well-formed, firm, and easily passed.”

There’s also a third, lesser-used definition: When you think you went, but it was just gas. That one’s probably no big deal either if it’s now and then. But if it happens a lot, it could be a sign of things like I.B.S. or Crohn’s disease.