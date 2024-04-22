If You Want To Have A Solid Poop In The Morning, Eat This Easy Late Night Snack…

There’s a simple, late night snack you should be eating to ensure you remain regular every morning, experts say…

Chronic constipation affects 15-30% of Canadians and is especially common in young children and the elderly, occurring more frequently in females than in males.

According to EatingWell.com — if you’re having trouble going in the mornings, it often has to do with the way you’re eating.

No need to reach for the laxatives or embark on a trendy cleanse, the pros say — simply pick up a handful of chickpeas.

Why chickpeas, you ask? The number one reason people are constipated is lack of fibre and that’s something that chickpeas has lots of…

Fibre-rich foods help add bulk and water to your stool, and this helps food pass more quickly through your system…

Four in ten or 37% of Canadians don’t get enough fibre…Besides your fibre-rich snack, you should be gulping down plenty of water, too.

Fibre helps draw water into the stool to make it easier to pass, but if there isn’t enough water to do that, it can lead to further backup…

What to do with Chickpeas…

You can roast your own chickpeas very easily — just open a can, season and throw them in the oven…

Or simply head to the nearest supermarket, where flavoured crunchy chickpea snacks are trending on the treat aisle these days.

Grab some hummus and celery to munch on…

They’re fun to eat like popcorn, but they’re packed with nutrients and gut-friendly prebiotics, too.