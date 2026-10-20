Rihanna fans have been waiting TEN YEARS for a new album.

Turns out, the problem isn't that she doesn't have music. She has at least 170 unreleased songs sitting around.

Rihanna made the revelation during a recent Fenty Beauty TikTok Live, explaining that she organizes her unreleased music into groups of about 10 songs. And apparently there are at least 17 of those groups.

Do the math and that's roughly 170 songs sitting in the Rihanna vault.

Ma'am. Respectfully, OPEN THE VAULT.

Rihanna hasn't released a full studio album since ANTI in 2016, which gave us massive songs including “Work” and “Love on the Brain.”

She's released a few songs since then, including “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022 and “Friend of Mine” from Smurfs in 2025.

But still no album.

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Rihanna says the long break has actually created MORE pressure because whatever she releases next needs to be worth the wait.

She doesn't want to release anything mediocre just for the sake of putting out new music.

Which is fair. But again…170 SONGS!

At this point Rihanna could release one unreleased song every Friday for more than THREE YEARS and still have music left over.

Meanwhile, fans have been surviving on ANTI since Obama was president.

Rihanna, we love Fenty.

But please put down the lip gloss and slowly back away from the makeup counter toward the recording studio.