WOMAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING AT RIHANNA’S HOME FOUND FIT TO STAND TRIAL

A woman accused of opening fire at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

A judge made the ruling Tuesday in the case against 36-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Orlando, Florida.

Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder involving Rihanna, along with more than a dozen other felony charges connected to the alleged shooting in March.

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Thankfully, no one was physically injured.

However, authorities allege bullets struck an Airstream trailer where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were at the time.

Even more frightening, shots reportedly hit the wall of a nursery where the couple's young children were.

Ortiz appeared in court Tuesday, wearing jail clothing and handcuffs and did not speak during the hearing.

The judge's ruling that she is mentally competent means the criminal case can now move forward.

If convicted on all charges, Ortiz could face life in prison. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three children together.

The allegations remain unproven in court, and Ortiz has pleaded not guilty.