Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

Did Rihanna Accidentally Curse Argentina? Soccer Fans Have a New Conspiracy... 😂⚽

What's Trending
Published July 21, 2026
By Charlie

Leave it to the internet to turn a World Cup loss into a celebrity conspiracy.

After Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in Sunday's FIFA World Cup Final, some fans jokingly pointed the finger at... Rihanna.

Why? Because she's now attended two World Cup finals. And in both of them, Argentina lost.

Coincidence?

Probably.

Hilarious?

Absolutely.

Rihanna was also in the crowd back in 2014, when Argentina lost to Germany. Fast forward to this year, and she shows up again, and Spain wins.

So naturally, social media immediately promoted Rihanna from pop superstar to part-time soccer hex.

Of course, the real reason Argentina lost had a lot more to do with Spain dominating possession than anything happening in Rihanna's luxury suite.

And let's not forget, Lionel Messi still had an incredible tournament, finishing with eight goals and four assists, second only to France's Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race.

Not bad for a guy many believe just played in his final World Cup.

As for Rihanna, we think FIFA may want to keep inviting her.

Just... maybe don't tell Argentina where she's sitting.

Although if this superstition keeps growing, expect to see Argentina fans checking the celebrity guest list before they check the starting lineup.

Next World Cup, security won't be asking,
"Do you have your ticket?"

RELATED: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby #3

They'll be asking, "Excuse me, ma'am... are you, Rihanna?" 😂🎤⚽

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close