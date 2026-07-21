Did Rihanna Accidentally Curse Argentina? Soccer Fans Have a New Conspiracy... 😂⚽

Leave it to the internet to turn a World Cup loss into a celebrity conspiracy.

After Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in Sunday's FIFA World Cup Final, some fans jokingly pointed the finger at... Rihanna.

Why? Because she's now attended two World Cup finals. And in both of them, Argentina lost.

Coincidence?

Probably.

Hilarious?

Absolutely.

Rihanna was also in the crowd back in 2014, when Argentina lost to Germany. Fast forward to this year, and she shows up again, and Spain wins.

So naturally, social media immediately promoted Rihanna from pop superstar to part-time soccer hex.

Of course, the real reason Argentina lost had a lot more to do with Spain dominating possession than anything happening in Rihanna's luxury suite.

And let's not forget, Lionel Messi still had an incredible tournament, finishing with eight goals and four assists, second only to France's Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race.

Not bad for a guy many believe just played in his final World Cup.

As for Rihanna, we think FIFA may want to keep inviting her.

Just... maybe don't tell Argentina where she's sitting.

Rihanna doing the Macarena dance at the FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/dd56mWpUAW — Rihanna | HQ (@hqfenty) July 19, 2026

Although if this superstition keeps growing, expect to see Argentina fans checking the celebrity guest list before they check the starting lineup.

Next World Cup, security won't be asking,

"Do you have your ticket?"

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They'll be asking, "Excuse me, ma'am... are you, Rihanna?" 😂🎤⚽