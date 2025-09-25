Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby #3

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have added another little star to their family — their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers.

The Big Reveal

Rihanna shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, introducing her daughter to the world.

The couple first revealed this pregnancy in true fashion-forward style at the Met Gala in May, where RiRi showed off her bump in a pinstripe look and oversized hat. Rocky, 36, co-chaired the gala and told reporters, “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Their Growing Family

The pair has made a habit of iconic pregnancy reveals. Who could forget Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, where she casually debuted her bump on stage? Their second son, Riot Rose, was born later that year. Their first child, RZA, arrived in May 2022.

Since going public with their relationship in 2020, Rihanna and Rocky have been serving major family goals — and now, with Rocki, their trio of little ones is complete.