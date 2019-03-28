Seasons Centre for Grieving Children Educational Day
Join us for An Educational Day on Building Resilience Through Co-Regulation.
This Event Will:
-Help adults move from a “behavior management” approach to a self-regulation lens that emphasizes strategies to support the child in his/her environment
-Promote understanding of how an adult’s state of calm or stress level affects a child
-Help participants develop a restorative and self-care toolbox as part of an adult’s strategy to model self-regulation
-Show benefits of co-regulation: adult to child, child to adult, child to child
Daytime Sessions 9:00am – 4:00pm $95 includes lunch
Evening Session 6:00pm – 9:00pm Free with Registration
For more information please contact Joan Kennedy, Program Director at 705.721.5437 ext. 202 or joan@grievingchildren.com
Should you require a subsidy to attend either session please contact Rowley Ramey, Managing Director at 705.721.5437 ext. 100 or managingdirector@grievingchildren.com
For more details click HERE.