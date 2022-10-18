Select Ontario Parks Will Reduce The Maximum Length of Stay Starting in Summer 2023!

Camping at Ontario parks has become a very popular Canadian tradition. In 2021, over 6.6 million reservations were made for overnight camping or glamping!

Reservations are on the rise and to ensure that more Ontarians can enjoy the campground campsites, some of the more popular parks will reduce the number of nights you can stay during the summer.

It was announced by Ontario Parks that the maximum length of stay at select parks between July 1 and the Saturday of the Labour Day long weekend will be reduced to 7 or 14 nights from 23.

Outside of the peak months, the maximum stay will remain at 23 nights.

Ontario Parks says changes are being made due to the countless visitor complaints about missing out on a summer camping reservation.