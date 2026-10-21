Selena Gomez says vaping nicotine permanently changed her voice, and she's warning others that it's not worth it.

The 34-year-old singer and actress addressed comments about how her voice has changed over the years in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Gomez said she used to vape nicotine heavily and believes it affected the way she sounds today.

She also admitted that quitting nicotine has been extremely difficult.

Gomez didn't say exactly how long she vaped or when she started, but confirmed that she has now stopped vaping and hopes she can stick with it.



She also had a pretty simple message for anyone thinking about starting:

Don't.

Gomez said nicotine is incredibly difficult to quit and that, knowing what she knows now, vaping simply wasn't worth it.

And for anyone criticizing the way her voice sounds today?

She's not particularly bothered.

She joked that if people don't like listening to her voice, they can simply not listen.

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Health Canada says vaping products and liquids can contain more than 1,500 different chemicals.

Researchers are still studying the long-term effects of vaping, but health risks have already been identified, including potential damage to the lungs.

So Selena's message is pretty straightforward: If you haven't started vaping, don't.

Because apparently nicotine isn't just difficult to quit.

It can leave behind changes long after you've put the vape down.