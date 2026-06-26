Doctors Say These 10 Health Trends Are Giving Them More Headaches Than the Flu

If your medical degree comes with a ring light and a discount code... maybe get a second opinion.

Doctors and nurses have seen plenty over the years. First it was patients arriving with a stack of WebMD printouts. Then came Facebook "medical experts." Now? TikTok hacks and AI-powered self-diagnoses are keeping healthcare workers busier than ever.

Medical professionals are sharing the health trends they find most concerning right now. Some are harmless fads, but others can have serious consequences.

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Here are 10 trends they're warning people about:

1. Vaping

Many people assume vaping is a safer alternative to cigarettes, but doctors say we still don't know the long-term effects. Some worry today's vapers could face serious lung disease decades from now.

2. Recreational ketamine use

While ketamine has legitimate medical uses under professional supervision, recreational use is being linked to severe bladder damage, especially in younger people.

3. Living on caffeine and four hours of sleep

Energy drinks and chronic sleep deprivation might get you through Monday... but your body isn't designed to survive on espresso and wishful thinking forever.

4. GLP-1 weight-loss medications

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can be incredibly effective for people who need them. But doctors say taking them without proper medical supervision or ignoring the instructions can lead to serious health complications.

5. Nitrous oxide abuse

It's more than just "laughing gas." Frequent misuse can cause burns, nerve damage and long-term problems with the nervous system.

6. E-bikes and e-scooters

Emergency rooms are seeing more crashes involving riders, pedestrians, cars and potholes. Turns out travelling at 30 km/h on tiny wheels isn't always the best life choice.

7. Influencer medicine

Some online wellness advice is simply expensive nonsense. Other trends can actually be dangerous when people swap evidence-based treatment for viral videos.

8. TikTok parasite cleanses

Doctors say many people don't actually have parasites... but some of these trendy cleanses can seriously damage your liver.

9. Distrust of medical professionals

Healthcare workers say they're seeing people delay or avoid proven treatments because of misinformation and conspiracy theories they found online, sometimes with heartbreaking results.

10. The "one miracle cure fixes everything" mindset

Whether it's vitamins, testosterone, peptides or the latest wellness craze, doctors say there's no magic shortcut to good health. Eating well, exercising, sleeping enough and getting proper medical care still do most of the heavy lifting.

Doctors also say AI tools can be useful for learning about health topics or preparing questions for your healthcare provider. But they shouldn't replace a qualified medical professional, especially when you're dealing with symptoms that need an actual diagnosis.