September 11th and 12th, 2021

#20 A-O-K – Tai Verdes

#19 Butter – BTS

#18 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#17 Lost – Maroon 5

#16 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes

#15 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara

#14 Skate – Silk Sonic

#13 All I Know So Far – P!NK

#12 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

KOOL Cameo: High School – Jeremy Fisher

#11 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

#10 Love Again – Dua Lipa

#9 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#8 Take My Breath – The Weeknd

#7 Levitating – Dua Lipa

#6 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat – SZA

#5 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello -Jonas Brothers

#4 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

#3 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

Future KOOL Countdown Hit: I See You – Tyler Shaw

#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber- Daniel Caesar & Giveon

#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran