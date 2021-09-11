Listen Live

September 11th and 12th, 2021

Featuring new music from Tyler Shaw.

By Top 20

#20 A-O-K – Tai Verdes

#19 Butter – BTS 

#18 Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

#17 Lost – Maroon 5 

#16 Summer Of Love – Shawn Mendes

#15 Sweet Dream – Alessia Cara 

#14 Skate – Silk Sonic

#13 All I Know So Far – P!NK 

#12 Waves Of Blue – Majid Jordan

KOOL Cameo: High School – Jeremy Fisher 

#11 Stay – The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber 

#10 Love Again – Dua Lipa 

#9 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo 

#8 Take My Breath – The Weeknd 

#7 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

#6 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat – SZA

#5 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello -Jonas Brothers

#4 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 

#3 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

 

Future KOOL Countdown Hit: I See You – Tyler Shaw 

#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber- Daniel Caesar & Giveon 

#1 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

