September 4th and 5th, 2021
Featuring the TikTok hit by Tai Verdes
#20 Justin Bieber – Hold On
#19 Alessia Cara – Sweet Dream
#18 Shawn Mendes – Summer Of Love
#17 Camila Cabello – Don’t Go Yet
#16 BTS – Butter
#15 Silk Sonic – Skate
#14 Majid Jordan – Waves Of Blue
#13 The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay
#12 Dua Lipa – Love Again
KOOL Cameo: John Travolta/ and Olivia Newton-John – Summer Nights
#11 The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus – Without You
#10 P!NK – All I Know So Far
#9 Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me
#8 The Weeknd – Take My Breath
#7 Olivia Rodrigo – Good 4 U
#6 Doja Cat/SZA – Kiss Me More
#5 Dua Lipa – Levitating
#4 The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
#3 Maroon 5 Beautiful – Mistakes
Future Kool Countdown Hit: Tai Verdes – A-O-K
#2 Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon – Peaches
#1 Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits