Shooter McGavin Has Officially Been Crowned the Biggest Pop Culture Jerk of All Time
Someone cue the finger guns and the rage.
A March Madness–style bracket from The Ringer has settled one of pop culture’s most important debates: Who is the biggest fictional jerk of all time?
And the winner is… Shooter McGavin.
Yes. That Shooter. The smug, trash-talking golf villain from Happy Gilmore, memorably played by Adam Sandler’s greatest on-screen enemy.
A Nail-Biter of a Final
Shooter squeaked out a narrow win in the championship round, beating Eric Cartman from South Park with 54% of the vote.
That’s a tight finish, especially considering Cartman has spent decades being aggressively terrible to literally everyone within shouting distance.
The Jerk Bracket Was Deep
The tournament started with 64 fictional jerks pulled from movies, TV, and cartoons. A truly stacked roster of people you’d cross the street to avoid.
Early contenders included:
- Draco Malfoy
- Gollum
- Stifler
- Newman
- Biff Tannen
- Jerry
Right away, it was clear this bracket came to ruin vibes.
The Final Four: A Nightmare Dinner Party
When the dust settled, the Final Four featured:
- Shooter McGavin
- Eric Cartman
- Biff Tannen
- Larry David
That’s not a Mount Rushmore. That’s a warning.
Why Shooter Won
In the end, Shooter’s blend of unchecked arrogance, constant trash talk, and complete lack of self-awareness pushed him over the top. He didn’t just want to win. He wanted everyone else to know he was better than they were...
And honestly? That’s jerk consistency.
Shooter McGavin didn’t just win a golf tournament. He won a pop culture title no one should want, and yet… it feels right.
Now excuse him while he celebrates with finger guns and zero self-reflection. 🏌️♂️😎
