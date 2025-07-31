Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 Breaks Netflix Records with 46.7 Million Views — Still Swingin’!

Get in the hole, Netflix records!



After nearly 30 years of fans begging, yelling, and quoting “You eat pieces of [bleep] for breakfast?!” — Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 has officially teed off, and it's a monster hit.

The long-awaited sequel launched on July 25, and within just three days, it racked up 46.7 million views, making it the biggest U.S. opening weekend for a Netflix film. Ever. Yes, even bigger than that time you accidentally rewatched The Kissing Booth three times.

It’s also Sandler’s best Netflix debut by far — and that man is basically the Tom Hanks of streaming at this point, with original hits like Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween, and The Week Of under his oversized gym shorts.

Back in the Swing of It ⛳

The hype around Happy Gilmore 2 even sent fans back to the original 1996 classic, which hit No. 3 globally on Netflix last week with another 11.4 million views. That’s a pretty impressive second act for a film where the main plot involves punching Bob Barker and fighting an alligator over a severed hand.

In its day, Happy Gilmore pulled in $40 million at the box office and officially launched Sandler from "that guy on SNL" to comedy royalty. It also scored a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, which in Sandler’s filmography is basically an Oscar. (For comparison: Billy Madison is at 42%, Big Daddy at 39%, and Little Nicky is clinging to 22% like it’s hanging from the edge of hell.)

Bottom Line?

Sandler still rules, nostalgia still sells, and Happy Gilmore 2 is putting in work like it’s fighting for its grandma’s nursing home.

Now if we could just get a Billy Madison 2: Back to High School...