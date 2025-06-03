Adam Sandler Is Teeing Off Again in Happy Gilmore 2—Yes, This Is Real Life

Almost 30 years after yelling, “The price is wrong, b***!*,” Adam Sandler is picking up his golf club once again.

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, and it's serving nostalgia, chaos, and some surprisingly tender dad energy.

Sandler is back as Happy, the hockey player-turned-golfer with a temper. But this time, he’s got a new reason to rage on the green: he’s raising money for his daughter Vienna’s ballet school tuition. (Yes, we’re getting dad mode Happy now.) And in a sweet twist, Vienna is played by Sandler’s real-life daughter, Sunny Sandler.

A Few Familiar Faces (and Some Wild New Ones)

The trailer is packed with fan service, including the return of Christopher McDonald as eternal villain Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Happy’s longtime love, Virginia Venit.

But that’s not all: Happy Gilmore 2 is also bringing some wild cameos. We’re talking Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce (yes, Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce), Ben Stiller, John Daly, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Peak chaos, peak Netflix.

Set your calendars: the film drops July 25, 2025, and honestly? We’re already practicing our backswing.