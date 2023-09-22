ADAM SANDLER TO LAUNCH ‘I MISSED YOU’ COMEDY TOUR

Adam Sandler announced he will embark on the 25-city I Missed You tour. The star himself took to Instagram to share a promotional video for the shows, along with the caption, “Let’s have some fun.” The I Missed You tour kicks off Oct. 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver before wrapping up on Dec. 12 at Denver’s Ball Arena.

Let’s have some fun pic.twitter.com/KUeDsPwpRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 13, 2023

Sandler will stop in Toronto on November 7th at Scotia Bank Arena…

Sandler appears with his daughters Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler, along with his wife, Jackie Sandler, in the coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which debuted on Netflix last month to rave reviews.

Tickets are now on sale…